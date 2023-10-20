This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Iosco County, Michigan. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

    • Iosco County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Whittemore-Prescott High School at Alcona Community High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Lincoln, MI
    • Conference: North Star League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Frankfort High School at Oscoda High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Oscoda, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tawas Area High School at Boyne City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Boyne City, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

