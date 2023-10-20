This week, there's high school football on the docket in Ingham County, Michigan. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

    • Ingham County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at Eastern High School - Lansing

    • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Lansing, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Homer High School at Leslie High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Leslie, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dansville High School at Stockbridge JrSr High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Stockbridge, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Holt High School at Huron High School - Ann Arbor

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Ann Arbor, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Goodrich High School at Williamston High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Williamston, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Waverly High School at DeWitt High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Dewitt, MI
    • Conference: Capital Area
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Everett High School at Okemos High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Okemos, MI
    • Conference: Capital Area
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    East Lansing High School at Grand Ledge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Grand Ledge, MI
    • Conference: Capital Area
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Farwell High School at Webberville Community High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Webberville, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lansing Catholic School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Westphalia, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mason High School at Fenton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Fenton, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

