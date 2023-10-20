This week, there's high school football on the docket in Ingham County, Michigan. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Ingham County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

TBD at Eastern High School - Lansing

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on October 20

5:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Lansing, MI

Lansing, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Homer High School at Leslie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Leslie, MI

Leslie, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Dansville High School at Stockbridge JrSr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Stockbridge, MI

Stockbridge, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Holt High School at Huron High School - Ann Arbor

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Goodrich High School at Williamston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Williamston, MI

Williamston, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Waverly High School at DeWitt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Dewitt, MI

Dewitt, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Everett High School at Okemos High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Okemos, MI

Okemos, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

East Lansing High School at Grand Ledge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Grand Ledge, MI

Grand Ledge, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Farwell High School at Webberville Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Webberville, MI

Webberville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lansing Catholic School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Westphalia, MI

Westphalia, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Mason High School at Fenton High School