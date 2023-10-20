Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ingham County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Ingham County, Michigan. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Ingham County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Eastern High School - Lansing
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Lansing, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Homer High School at Leslie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Leslie, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dansville High School at Stockbridge JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Stockbridge, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holt High School at Huron High School - Ann Arbor
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goodrich High School at Williamston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Williamston, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waverly High School at DeWitt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Dewitt, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Everett High School at Okemos High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Okemos, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Lansing High School at Grand Ledge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Grand Ledge, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Farwell High School at Webberville Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Webberville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lansing Catholic School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Westphalia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mason High School at Fenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fenton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.