Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gratiot County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Gratiot County, Michigan this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Gratiot County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Alma High School at Big Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Big Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carson City-Crystal High School at Fulton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Middleton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shepherd High School at Ithaca High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Ithaca, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Farwell High School at Breckenridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Breckenridge, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.