Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Grand Traverse County, Michigan? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

    • Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Traverse City Central High School at Traverse City West High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Traverse City, MI
    • Conference: Saginaw Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sparta High School at Kingsley Area High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Kingsley, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    TBD at Traverse City St. Francis High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 21
    • Location: Traverse City, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

