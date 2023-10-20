Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Grand Traverse County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Grand Traverse County, Michigan? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Traverse City Central High School at Traverse City West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sparta High School at Kingsley Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Kingsley, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
TBD at Traverse City St. Francis High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.