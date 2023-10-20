Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Eaton County, Michigan this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Eaton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Clio High School at Eaton Rapids High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Eaton Rapids, MI

Eaton Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Martin High School at Maple Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Vermontville, MI

Vermontville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

East Lansing High School at Grand Ledge High School