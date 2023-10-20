Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Delta County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Delta County, Michigan this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Delta County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Gladstone High School at Escanaba High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Escanaba, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mid Peninsula High School at Rapid River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Rapid River, MI
- Conference: Skyline central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.