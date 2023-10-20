Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Charlevoix County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Charlevoix County, Michigan this week? We have you covered below.
Charlevoix County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Harbor Springs High School at Charlevoix High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Charlevoix, MI
- Conference: Lake Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elk Rapids High School at East Jordan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: East Jordan, MI
- Conference: Lake Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tawas Area High School at Boyne City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Boyne City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
