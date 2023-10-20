Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Baraga County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Baraga County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Baraga County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Calumet High School at L'Anse High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: L'Anse, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
