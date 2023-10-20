Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Allegan County, Michigan this week? We have the information below.

    • Allegan County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Fennville High School at Mendon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Mendon, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Christian High School at Wayland Union High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Wayland, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Martin High School at Maple Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Vermontville, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Schoolcraft High School at Saugatuck High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Saugatuck, MI
    • Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Watervliet High School at Allegan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Allegan, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Ottawa High School at East Kentwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Kentwood, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Benton Harbor High School at Hopkins High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Hopkins, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Three Rivers High School at Otsego High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Otsego, MI
    • Conference: Wolverine
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

