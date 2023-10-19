Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscola County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Tuscola County, Michigan, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Tuscola County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Akron-Fairgrove High School at Dryden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Dryden, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Millington High School at Birch Run High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Birch Run, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Michigan Lutheran Seminary at Cass City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Cass City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LakeVille Memorial High School at Reese High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Reese, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt Morris High School at Caro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Caro, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Mayville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Mayville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vassar High School at Genesee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Genesee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Lenawee Christian School at Kingston High School
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Kingston, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
