If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Tuscola County, Michigan, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Tuscola County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Akron-Fairgrove High School at Dryden High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 19

6:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Dryden, MI

Dryden, MI Conference: North Central Thumb

North Central Thumb How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Millington High School at Birch Run High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Birch Run, MI

Birch Run, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Michigan Lutheran Seminary at Cass City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Cass City, MI

Cass City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

LakeVille Memorial High School at Reese High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Reese, MI

Reese, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt Morris High School at Caro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Caro, MI

Caro, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Mayville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Mayville, MI

Mayville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Vassar High School at Genesee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Genesee, MI

Genesee, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Lenawee Christian School at Kingston High School