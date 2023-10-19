A victory by the Jacksonville Jaguars over the New Orleans Saints is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming game, on Thursday, October 19 at 8:15 PM ET (at Caesars Superdome). For more information, regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Saints rank 24th in scoring offense (18.2 points per game) and sixth in scoring defense (16 points allowed per game) this season. With 23.7 points per game on offense, the Jaguars rank 10th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 15th, surrendering 20.3 points per game.

Saints vs. Jaguars Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Jaguars (+1) Toss Up (40) Jaguars 23, Saints 16

Saints Betting Info

The Saints have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this game.

New Orleans has a record of just 1-4-1 against the spread this season.

The Saints have not covered the spread when favored by 1 point or more this season (in five opportunities).

New Orleans and its opponent have not hit the over yet this season.

The total for this game is 40, 0.7 points fewer than the average total in Saints games thus far this season.

Jaguars Betting Info

The Jaguars have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Jacksonville is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

The Jaguars have covered the spread once when an underdog by 1 point or more this season (in two opportunities).

So far this season, three of Jacksonville's six games with a set number have gone over the point total.

The average total points scored in Jaguars games this year (40) is 5.8 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Saints vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Orleans 18.2 16 12.5 20.5 21 13.8 Jacksonville 23.7 20.3 21.5 20.3 28 20.5

