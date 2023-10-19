Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Oakland County, Michigan? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Oakland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Farmington High School at Utica High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 19

6:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Utica, MI

Utica, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Our Lady Of The Lakes High School at Marlette High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on October 19

7:45 PM ET on October 19 Location: Marlette, MI

Marlette, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Mumford High School at Detroit Catholic Central High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on October 20

4:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Wixom, MI

Wixom, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Loyola High School at Cranbrook Kingswood High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on October 20

4:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI

Bloomfield Hills, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

West Bloomfield High School at Oak Park High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20

6:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Oak Park, MI

Oak Park, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarkston High School at Eisenhower High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on October 20

6:55 PM ET on October 20 Location: Shelby Township, MI

Shelby Township, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Royal Oak High School at Lamphere High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Madison Heights, MI

Madison Heights, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bradford Academy at Lutheran Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Madison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Madison Heights, MI

Madison Heights, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

North Farmington High School at Bloomfield Hills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI

Bloomfield Hills, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Walled Lake Western High School at Walled Lake Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI

Commerce Charter Township, MI Conference: Lakes Valley

Lakes Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

North Branch High School at Holly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Holly, MI

Holly, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Merritt Academy at Oakland Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Pontiac, MI

Pontiac, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Communication Media Arts High School at Shrine Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Royal Oak, MI

Royal Oak, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Milford High School at Lakeland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: White Lake, MI

White Lake, MI Conference: Lakes Valley

Lakes Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Berkley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Berkley, MI

Berkley, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Our Lady Of The Lakes High School at Lawrence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Lawrence, MI

Lawrence, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Orion High School at Saline High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Saline, MI

Saline, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

U Of D Jesuit High School at Oxford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Oxford, MI

Oxford, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Renaissance High School at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Southfield, MI

Southfield, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Seaholm High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Birmingham, MI

Birmingham, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Stevenson High School at Rochester Adams High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lyon East High School at South Lyon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: South Lyon, MI

South Lyon, MI Conference: Lakes Valley

Lakes Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Avondale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Auburn Hills, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Walled Lake Northern High School at Rochester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt Clemens High School at Bishop Foley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Madison Heights, MI

Madison Heights, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Pershing High School at Clawson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Clawson, MI

Clawson, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

TBD at Waterford Kettering High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 21

1:00 PM ET on October 21 Location: Waterford, MI

Waterford, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Hazel Park High School