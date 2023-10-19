Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oakland County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Oakland County, Michigan? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Oakland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Farmington High School at Utica High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Utica, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Our Lady Of The Lakes High School at Marlette High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Marlette, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Mumford High School at Detroit Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Wixom, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loyola High School at Cranbrook Kingswood High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Bloomfield High School at Oak Park High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Oak Park, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarkston High School at Eisenhower High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Shelby Township, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Royal Oak High School at Lamphere High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bradford Academy at Lutheran Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Farmington High School at Bloomfield Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walled Lake Western High School at Walled Lake Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
- Conference: Lakes Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Branch High School at Holly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Holly, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Merritt Academy at Oakland Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Communication Media Arts High School at Shrine Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Royal Oak, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milford High School at Lakeland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: White Lake, MI
- Conference: Lakes Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Berkley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Berkley, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Our Lady Of The Lakes High School at Lawrence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Lawrence, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Orion High School at Saline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Saline, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
U Of D Jesuit High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Oxford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Renaissance High School at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Southfield, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Seaholm High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Birmingham, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stevenson High School at Rochester Adams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lyon East High School at South Lyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: South Lyon, MI
- Conference: Lakes Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Avondale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walled Lake Northern High School at Rochester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt Clemens High School at Bishop Foley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pershing High School at Clawson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Clawson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
TBD at Waterford Kettering High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Waterford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Hazel Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Hazel Park, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
