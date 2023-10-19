Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Marquette County, Michigan this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marquette County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Iron Mountain High School at Negaunee High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
  • Location: Negaunee, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Kingsford High School at Marquette Senior High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Marquette, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Westwood High School at Ishpeming High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Ishpeming, MI
  • Conference: Mid-Peninsula
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gwinn High School at West Iron County High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Iron River, MI
  • Conference: West PAC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.