Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marquette County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Marquette County, Michigan this week.
Marquette County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Iron Mountain High School at Negaunee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Negaunee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Kingsford High School at Marquette Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Marquette, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westwood High School at Ishpeming High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Ishpeming, MI
- Conference: Mid-Peninsula
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gwinn High School at West Iron County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Iron River, MI
- Conference: West PAC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
