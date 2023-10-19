Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lapeer County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Lapeer County, Michigan, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Lapeer County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Akron-Fairgrove High School at Dryden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Dryden, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Ogemaw Heights High School at Almont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Almont, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Branch High School at Holly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Holly, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
