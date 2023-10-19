If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Lapeer County, Michigan, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lapeer County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Akron-Fairgrove High School at Dryden High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 19

6:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Dryden, MI

Dryden, MI Conference: North Central Thumb

North Central Thumb How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Ogemaw Heights High School at Almont High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Almont, MI

Almont, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

North Branch High School at Holly High School