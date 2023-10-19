Support your favorite local high school football team in Huron County, Michigan this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Huron County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

North Huron High School at Atherton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Burton, MI

Burton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Ubly High School at Montrose High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Montrose, MI

Montrose, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Beal City High School at Harbor Beach Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Harbor Beach, MI

Harbor Beach, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Laker High School at Bad Axe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Bad Axe, MI

Bad Axe, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Sandusky High School at Unionville Sebewaing Area High School