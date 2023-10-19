Support your favorite local high school football team in Genesee County, Michigan this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Genesee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

North Huron High School at Atherton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Burton, MI

Burton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Grand Blanc High School at Romeo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Washington, MI

Washington, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Clio High School at Eaton Rapids High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Eaton Rapids, MI

Eaton Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Ubly High School at Montrose High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Montrose, MI

Montrose, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamady High School at Bridgeport High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Bridgeport, MI

Bridgeport, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Fenton High School at New Lothrop High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: New Lothrop, MI

New Lothrop, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Flushing High School at Carman-Ainsworth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Flint, MI

Flint, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Goodrich High School at Williamston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Williamston, MI

Williamston, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Beecher High School at Powers Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Flint, MI

Flint, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bentley High School at New Haven High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: New Haven, MI

New Haven, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Adrian High School at Kearsley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Flint, MI

Flint, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Linden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Linden, MI

Linden, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

LakeVille Memorial High School at Reese High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Reese, MI

Reese, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Vassar High School at Genesee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Genesee, MI

Genesee, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Mason High School at Fenton High School