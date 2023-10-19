Support your favorite local high school football team in Genesee County, Michigan this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Genesee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

North Huron High School at Atherton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
  • Location: Burton, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Grand Blanc High School at Romeo High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Washington, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clio High School at Eaton Rapids High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Eaton Rapids, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ubly High School at Montrose High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Montrose, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamady High School at Bridgeport High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Bridgeport, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Fenton High School at New Lothrop High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: New Lothrop, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Flushing High School at Carman-Ainsworth High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Flint, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Goodrich High School at Williamston High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Williamston, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Beecher High School at Powers Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Flint, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bentley High School at New Haven High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: New Haven, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Adrian High School at Kearsley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Flint, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Linden High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Linden, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

LakeVille Memorial High School at Reese High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Reese, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Vassar High School at Genesee High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Genesee, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mason High School at Fenton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Fenton, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

