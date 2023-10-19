Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dickinson County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Dickinson County, Michigan? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Dickinson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Iron Mountain High School at Negaunee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Negaunee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Kingsford High School at Marquette Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Marquette, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stephenson High School at Norway High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Norway, MI
- Conference: Skyline central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
