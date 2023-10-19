Chris Olave vs. Darious Williams: Week 7 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Chris Olave and the New Orleans Saints meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 at Caesars Superdome, where they'll face Darious Williams and the Jacksonville Jaguars defense. For more stats and analysis on the Saints receivers' matchup against the Jaguars' secondary, see below.
Saints vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Chris Olave Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jaguars
|47.4
|7.9
|30
|85
|9.17
Chris Olave vs. Darious Williams Insights
Chris Olave & the Saints' Offense
- Chris Olave leads his squad with 414 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 32 catches (out of 53 targets) and scored one touchdown.
- In the air, New Orleans has thrown for 1,300 yards, or 216.7 per game -- that places the team 13th in the NFL.
- The Saints are just 23rd in the NFL in points scored per game, at 18.2.
- New Orleans has one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 36.7 times per game (seventh in NFL).
- The Saints have made 26 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 11th in the NFL. They throw the ball 51% of the time in the red zone.
Darious Williams & the Jaguars' Defense
- Darious Williams has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 23 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Jacksonville ranks 32nd in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 270.3, and it ranks 24th in passing TDs allowed (nine).
- This year, the Jaguars are 18th in the NFL in points allowed (20.3 per game) and 23rd in total yards allowed (345.7 per game).
- Jacksonville has allowed four players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Jaguars have allowed nine players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Chris Olave vs. Darious Williams Advanced Stats
|Chris Olave
|Darious Williams
|Rec. Targets
|53
|33
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|32
|9
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|12.9
|19
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|414
|23
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|69
|3.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|145
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|4
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|1
|3
|Interceptions
