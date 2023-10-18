The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-1) host the Detroit Red Wings (2-1) at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, October 18 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max, with both teams heading into the game following a win. The Penguins defeated the Calgary Flames 5-2 in their last game, while the Red Wings are coming off a 4-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Red Wings vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-130) Red Wings (+110) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings claimed an upset victory in six, or 35.3%, of the 17 games they played as an underdog last season.

Detroit had 17 games last season as an underdog by +110 or longer, and went 6-11.

The moneyline set for this contest implies a 47.6% chance for the Red Wings to win.

Last season, 38 games Detroit played finished with over 6.5 goals.

Red Wings vs Penguins Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Penguins Rankings

Penguins 2022-23 Total (Rank) Red Wings 2022-23 Total (Rank) 261 (16th) Goals 237 (24th) 263 (19th) Goals Allowed 275 (22nd) 63 (8th) Power Play Goals 57 (14th) 55 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 54 (17th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Red Wings Advanced Stats

The Red Wings' 237 goals last season (2.9 per game) ranked them 24th in the league.

Detroit allowed 275 total goals (3.4 per game), 22nd in the NHL.

They had the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -38.

Detroit had 57 power-play goals (on 270 chances), 14th in the NHL.

The Red Wings scored on 21.11% of their power plays, No. 17 in the league.

Detroit had five shorthanded goals (26th in league).

The Red Wings' had the 18th-ranked penalty kill percentage (78.31%).

At 49.1%, the Red Wings had the NHL's 19th-ranked faceoff win percentage.

Detroit's 10.3% shooting percentage was 12th in the league.

The Red Wings shut out their opponents four times. They averaged 22.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.