The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-1) square off against the Detroit Red Wings (2-1) at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, October 18 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max. The Penguins defeated the Calgary Flames 5-2 in their last game, while the Red Wings are coming off a 4-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Wednesday's hockey action.

Red Wings vs. Penguins Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final result of Penguins 4, Red Wings 2.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-130)

Penguins (-130) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Red Wings vs Penguins Additional Info

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings had a record of 35-37-10 last season and were 7-10-17 in overtime games.

Detroit picked up 24 points (9-8-6) in its 23 games decided by one goal.

Last season the Red Wings registered only one goal in 15 games, and they lost every time.

When Detroit scored exactly two goals last season, they amassed nine points (3-10-3 record).

The Red Wings scored at least three goals 46 times, accumulating 71 points (32-7-7).

Detroit scored a lone power-play goal in 30 games last season and recorded 35 points.

When it outshot its opponent last season, Detroit posted a record of 14-13-4 (32 points).

The Red Wings were outshot by their opponents in 47 games last season, going 21-20-6 to register 48 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 16th 3.18 Goals Scored 2.89 24th 19th 3.21 Goals Allowed 3.35 22nd 4th 34.4 Shots 28.2 29th 25th 32.8 Shots Allowed 30.4 11th 14th 21.72% Power Play % 21.11% 17th 16th 79.09% Penalty Kill % 78.31% 18th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Red Wings vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.