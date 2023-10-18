Red Wings vs. Penguins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 18
The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-1) square off against the Detroit Red Wings (2-1) at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, October 18 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max. The Penguins defeated the Calgary Flames 5-2 in their last game, while the Red Wings are coming off a 4-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Wednesday's hockey action.
Red Wings vs. Penguins Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final result of Penguins 4, Red Wings 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-130)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)
Red Wings vs Penguins Additional Info
Red Wings Splits and Trends
- The Red Wings had a record of 35-37-10 last season and were 7-10-17 in overtime games.
- Detroit picked up 24 points (9-8-6) in its 23 games decided by one goal.
- Last season the Red Wings registered only one goal in 15 games, and they lost every time.
- When Detroit scored exactly two goals last season, they amassed nine points (3-10-3 record).
- The Red Wings scored at least three goals 46 times, accumulating 71 points (32-7-7).
- Detroit scored a lone power-play goal in 30 games last season and recorded 35 points.
- When it outshot its opponent last season, Detroit posted a record of 14-13-4 (32 points).
- The Red Wings were outshot by their opponents in 47 games last season, going 21-20-6 to register 48 points.
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Red Wings AVG
|Red Wings Rank
|16th
|3.18
|Goals Scored
|2.89
|24th
|19th
|3.21
|Goals Allowed
|3.35
|22nd
|4th
|34.4
|Shots
|28.2
|29th
|25th
|32.8
|Shots Allowed
|30.4
|11th
|14th
|21.72%
|Power Play %
|21.11%
|17th
|16th
|79.09%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.31%
|18th
Red Wings vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
