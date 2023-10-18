Moritz Seider Game Preview: Red Wings vs. Penguins - October 18
Moritz Seider will be among those in action Wednesday when his Detroit Red Wings meet the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena. Does a bet on Seider interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Moritz Seider vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)
Seider Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- Seider's plus-minus last season was -11, in 23:08 per game on the ice.
- He had a goal in five games last season through 82 games played, but did not have multiple goals in any of those games.
- In 26 of 82 games last season, Seider had an assist -- and seven of those games included multiple assists.
- The implied probability is 48.8% that he goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Seider has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.
Seider Stats vs. the Penguins in 2022-23
- The Penguins ranked 19th in goals against, giving up 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.
- Their goal differential (-2) ranked 18th in the league.
