Lucas Raymond and the Detroit Red Wings will play the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at Little Caesars Arena. Looking to wager on Raymond's props versus the Penguins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Lucas Raymond vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Red Wings vs Penguins Game Info

Raymond Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 74 games last season, Raymond averaged 16:55 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -17.

He scored a goal in a game 16 times last season in 74 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 19 of 74 games last season, Raymond had an assist -- and eight of those games included multiple assists.

Raymond's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Raymond has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Raymond Stats vs. the Penguins in 2022-23

The Penguins allowed 263 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in NHL action in goals against.

They had the league's 18th-ranked goal differential at -2.

