The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second game of the NLCS on Tuesday at 8:07 PM ET, live on TBS from Citizens Bank Park. The Diamondbacks will look to bounce back after falling behind in the series in Game 1. Merrill Kelly is starting for the Diamondbacks and Aaron Nola is the Phillies' starter for the matchup.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies average 1.4 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 220 total home runs.

Philadelphia ranks fifth in baseball with a .438 slugging percentage.

The Phillies are eighth in the majors with a .256 batting average.

Philadelphia is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.9 runs per game (796 total).

The Phillies rank ninth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .327.

The Phillies strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 23 mark in the majors.

Philadelphia's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Philadelphia has a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Phillies have the seventh-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.240).

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 166 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Fueled by 484 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 17th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks' .250 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Arizona has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 746 (4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Arizona averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Arizona has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.324 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Nola is trying to collect his 16th quality start of the year in this game.

Nola will look to extend a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per outing).

He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Kelly (12-8) for his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, Oct. 8, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Kelly will look to pitch five or more innings for the 31st start in a row.

He has made 30 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 10/7/2023 Braves W 3-0 Away Ranger Suárez Spencer Strider 10/9/2023 Braves L 5-4 Away Zack Wheeler Max Fried 10/11/2023 Braves W 10-2 Home Aaron Nola Bryce Elder 10/12/2023 Braves W 3-1 Home Ranger Suárez Spencer Strider 10/16/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Home Zack Wheeler Zac Gallen 10/17/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Aaron Nola Merrill Kelly 10/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - Brandon Pfaadt 10/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - -

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/4/2023 Brewers W 5-2 Away Zac Gallen Freddy Peralta 10/7/2023 Dodgers W 11-2 Away Merrill Kelly Clayton Kershaw 10/9/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Away Zac Gallen Bobby Miller 10/11/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Lance Lynn 10/16/2023 Phillies L 5-3 Away Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/17/2023 Phillies - Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/19/2023 Phillies - Home Brandon Pfaadt - 10/20/2023 Phillies - Home - -

