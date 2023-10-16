The Columbus Blue Jackets (1-1) host the Detroit Red Wings (1-1) after Boone Jenner recorded a hat trick in the Blue Jackets' 5-3 win against the New York Rangers. The matchup on Monday begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which squad will bring home the win in Monday's hockey action.

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Monday

Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final score of Red Wings 11, Blue Jackets -3.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-125)

Red Wings (-125) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.8 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Red Wings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings had a 35-37-10 record overall, with a 7-10-17 record in matchups that required overtime, last season.

In the 23 games Detroit played that were decided by one goal, it had a 9-8-6 record (good for 24 points).

In the 15 games last season the Red Wings recorded only one goal, they lost every time.

Detroit scored exactly two goals in 16 games last season (3-10-3 record, nine points).

The Red Wings scored at least three goals 46 times, and went 32-7-7 in those games (to register 71 points).

In the 30 games when Detroit scored a single power-play goal, it picked up 35 points by finishing 15-10-5.

In the 31 games when it outshot its opponent, Detroit was 14-13-4 (32 points).

The Red Wings were outshot by their opponent in 47 games, going 21-20-6 to register 48 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 24th 2.89 Goals Scored 2.6 30th 22nd 3.35 Goals Allowed 4.01 31st 29th 28.2 Shots 29.3 26th 11th 30.4 Shots Allowed 35.4 31st 17th 21.11% Power Play % 18.3% 26th 18th 78.31% Penalty Kill % 75.11% 25th

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

