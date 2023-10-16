How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 16
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Coming off a hat trick last time out, Boone Jenner and the Columbus Blue Jackets host the Detroit Red Wings on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can watch on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET to see the Red Wings play the Blue Jackets.
Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Red Wings vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
Red Wings Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Red Wings conceded 275 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 22nd in NHL action.
- The Red Wings' 237 goals scored last season (2.9 per game) ranked 24th in the NHL.
- Their -38 goal differential ranked 24th in the league.
- The 57 power-play goals the Red Wings put up last season (on 270 power-play chances) ranked 14th in the NHL.
- The Red Wings had the league's 17th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.11%).
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|80
|32
|47
|79
|47
|56
|54.4%
|Alex DeBrincat
|82
|27
|39
|66
|39
|44
|52.6%
|David Perron
|82
|24
|32
|56
|32
|40
|18.2%
|J.T. Compher
|82
|17
|35
|52
|28
|28
|48.8%
|Daniel Sprong
|66
|21
|25
|46
|21
|21
|40%
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Blue Jackets gave up 4.0 goals per game (329 in total), 31st in the league.
- The Blue Jackets had 213 goals last season (2.6 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- They had the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -116.
- With 41 power-play goals (on 224 chances), the Blue Jackets were 26th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets had the NHL's 26th-ranked power-play percentage (18.30%).
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|80
|21
|53
|74
|50
|49
|-
|Patrik Laine
|55
|22
|30
|52
|40
|24
|35%
|Boone Jenner
|68
|26
|19
|45
|25
|28
|54.7%
|Jack Roslovic
|77
|11
|33
|44
|45
|31
|45%
|Kent Johnson
|79
|16
|24
|40
|40
|26
|29.5%
