The Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-1) visit the Western Michigan Broncos (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 in a matchup between MAC foes at Waldo Stadium. Western Michigan is an 8.5-point underdog. The total has been set at 44.5 points for this matchup.

Miami (OH) is totaling 385.5 yards per game on offense this year (79th in the FBS), and is surrendering 338.2 yards per game (38th) on the other side of the ball. Western Michigan's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, allowing 410.8 total yards per game, which ranks 25th-worst. On offense, it ranks 76th with 388.8 total yards per contest.

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Venue: Waldo Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Miami (OH) vs Western Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Miami (OH) -8.5 -110 -110 44.5 -110 -110 -350 +260

Western Michigan Recent Performance

Offensively and defensively, the Broncos are struggling of late. In their past three games, they are accumulating 422.3 yards per game (-15-worst in college football) and conceding 433.7 (10th-worst).

In their past three games, the Broncos are scoring 33.7 points per game (56th in college football) and allowing 38 per game (-102-worst).

In its past three games, Western Michigan has thrown for 262.7 yards per game (73rd in the country), and allowed 263.3 in the air (-60-worst).

In their past three games, the Broncos have rushed for 159.7 yards per game (102nd in college football), and given up 170.3 on the ground (-30-worst).

The Broncos have covered the spread in their past three games, and went 3-0 overall.

Western Michigan has hit the over in each of its past three games.

Western Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Western Michigan's ATS record is 4-2-0 this year.

The Broncos have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Four of Western Michigan's six games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

Western Michigan has been the underdog in four games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

Western Michigan has not won as an underdog of +260 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Treyson Bourguet has thrown for 676 yards on 54.8% passing while collecting four touchdown passes with one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Jalen Buckley, has carried the ball 94 times for 551 yards (91.8 per game) with five touchdowns.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has piled up 262 yards (on 71 carries) with four touchdowns.

Kenneth Womack paces his team with 315 receiving yards on 30 receptions.

Anthony Sambucci has racked up 209 receiving yards (34.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 12 receptions.

Austin Hence's 29 targets have resulted in 19 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

Donald Willis has collected three sacks to lead the team, while also recording four TFL and 26 tackles.

So far Tate Hallock leads the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has totaled 42 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions this season.

