Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
The Miami (OH) RedHawks are expected to come out on top in their matchup versus the Western Michigan Broncos at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 14, according to our computer model. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.
Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Miami (OH) (-8.5)
|Over (45.5)
|Miami (OH) 36, Western Michigan 18
Week 7 MAC Predictions
- Kent State vs Eastern Michigan
- Bowling Green vs Buffalo
- Akron vs Central Michigan
- Ohio vs Northern Illinois
Western Michigan Betting Info (2023)
- The Broncos have a 26.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Broncos' ATS record is 4-2-0 this season.
- Western Michigan is a 2-2 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season.
- The Broncos have hit the over in four of their six games with a set total (66.7%).
- The average over/under for Western Michigan games this season is 7.0 more points than the point total of 45.5 in this outing.
Miami (OH) Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the RedHawks' implied win probability is 77.8%.
- The RedHawks have four wins in five games against the spread this year.
- In games they have played as 8.5-point favorites or more, Miami (OH) has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.
- Two of the RedHawks' five games have gone over the point total.
- The over/under in this game is 45.5 points, 0.2 higher than the average total in Miami (OH) games this season.
Broncos vs. RedHawks 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Miami (OH)
|31.2
|18.8
|44.5
|10.0
|24.5
|23.3
|Western Michigan
|25.5
|36.7
|38.5
|20.5
|19.0
|44.8
