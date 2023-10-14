When the Texas Tech Red Raiders square off against the Kansas State Wildcats at 7:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, our projection model predicts the Red Raiders will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas Tech (-1.5) Toss Up (58.5) Texas Tech 35, Kansas State 24

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Red Raiders have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

The Red Raiders have won twice against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 1.5-point favorites or more, Texas Tech has an ATS record of 2-2.

Two Red Raiders games (out of five) have hit the over this year.

The over/under in this game is 58.5 points, 1.4 higher than the average total in Texas Tech games this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wildcats have a 50.0% chance to win.

The Wildcats have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.

Three of the Wildcats' five games with a set total have hit the over (60%).

The average over/under for Kansas State games this year is 6.8 fewer points than the point total of 58.5 in this outing.

Red Raiders vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas Tech 34.2 23 40 23 28.3 23 Kansas State 35.8 20.6 43.7 14.7 24 29.5

