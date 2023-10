The soccer schedule on Saturday is not one to miss. The outings include Ukraine taking on North Macedonia in a 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying match.

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Ukraine vs North Macedonia

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 8:50 AM ET

8:50 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Northern Ireland vs San Marino

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 8:50 AM ET

8:50 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Bulgaria vs Lithuania

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 11:50 AM ET

11:50 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Slovenia vs Finland

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 11:50 AM ET

11:50 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Denmark vs Kazakhstan

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Hungary vs Serbia

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Italy vs Malta

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:32 PM ET

2:32 PM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Campeonato Uruguayo Primera: La Luz vs Liverpool

League: Campeonato Uruguayo Primera

Campeonato Uruguayo Primera Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Canadian Premier League Soccer: Cavalry FC vs Forge FC

League: Canadian Premier League Soccer

Canadian Premier League Soccer Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Campeonato Uruguayo Primera: Montevideo Wanderers vs Cerro Largo

League: Campeonato Uruguayo Primera

Campeonato Uruguayo Primera Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch USL Championship Soccer: San Antonio FC vs Indy Eleven

League: USL Championship Soccer

USL Championship Soccer Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch USL Championship Soccer: Monterey Bay FC vs Orange County SC

League: USL Championship Soccer

USL Championship Soccer Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch USL Championship Soccer: Sacramento Republic FC vs The Miami FC

League: USL Championship Soccer

USL Championship Soccer Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

