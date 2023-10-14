The Tampa Bay Lightning (1-0) will visit the Detroit Red Wings (0-1) on Saturday, with the Lightning coming off a win and the Red Wings off a loss.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Red Wings' matchup with the Lightning can be watched on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSUN, so tune in to take in the action.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Red Wings vs Lightning Additional Info

Red Wings Stats & Trends (2022)

The Red Wings' total of 275 goals conceded (3.4 per game) was 22nd in the NHL.

With 237 goals (2.9 per game) last season, the Red Wings had the league's 24th-ranked offense.

Their -38 goal differential was 24th in the league.

The Red Wings had 57 power-play goals (on 270 chances), 14th in the NHL.

The Red Wings scored on 21.11% of their power plays, No. 17 in the NHL.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 80 32 47 79 47 56 54.4% Alex DeBrincat 82 27 39 66 39 44 52.6% David Perron 82 24 32 56 32 40 18.2% J.T. Compher 82 17 35 52 28 28 48.8% Daniel Sprong 66 21 25 46 21 21 40%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning Stats & Trends (2022)

The Lightning gave up 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in NHL action in goals against.

The Lightning scored the eighth-most goals in the NHL last season (280 total, 3.4 per game).

Their goal differential (+28) ranked 11th in the league.

The 71 power-play goals the Lightning put up last season were third-best in the NHL (on 280 power-play chances).

The Lightning's 25.36% power-play conversion rate was third-best in the league.

Lightning Key Players