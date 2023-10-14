The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (6-0) will face off against their Big Ten-rival, the Indiana Hoosiers (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Michigan Stadium. The Hoosiers will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 33.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Indiana matchup.

Michigan vs. Indiana Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • Venue: Michigan Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline Indiana Moneyline
BetMGM Michigan (-33.5) 46.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Michigan (-33.5) 46.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Michigan vs. Indiana Betting Trends

  • Michigan has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Wolverines have been favored by 33.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.
  • Indiana has won two games against the spread this year.

Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +350 Bet $100 to win $350
To Win the Big Ten +150 Bet $100 to win $150

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.