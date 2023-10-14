Big Ten foes match up when the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (6-0) and the Indiana Hoosiers (2-3) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Michigan Stadium.

Michigan has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank 17th-best in scoring offense (37.3 points per game) and best in scoring defense (6.7 points allowed per game). Indiana ranks 21st-worst in points per game (20.8), but it has been better defensively, ranking 65th in the FBS with 24.4 points allowed per contest.

We dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on FOX.

Michigan vs. Indiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan vs. Indiana Key Statistics

Michigan Indiana 414.8 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.2 (123rd) 233.3 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 368.2 (36th) 185.2 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110.2 (115th) 229.7 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224 (77th) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (16th) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (97th)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has 1,290 pass yards for Michigan, completing 77.6% of his passes and throwing 11 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 133 rushing yards (22.2 ypg) on 20 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Corum has racked up 494 yards on 83 carries while finding the end zone 10 times as a runner.

Donovan Edwards has been handed the ball 51 times this year and racked up 177 yards (29.5 per game). He's also contributed in the pass game with 16 grabs for 128 yards

Roman Wilson's leads his squad with 382 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 22 receptions (out of 29 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has caught 18 passes while averaging 57 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Colston Loveland has a total of 205 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 16 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Indiana Stats Leaders

Tayven Jackson leads Indiana with 862 yards on 71-of-115 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jaylin Lucas, has carried the ball 49 times for 212 yards (42.4 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also caught 19 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown.

Christian Turner has collected 177 yards (on 40 carries) with two touchdowns.

Cam Camper has collected 13 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 249 (49.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 20 times and has one touchdown.

Donaven McCulley has caught 18 passes and compiled 208 receiving yards (41.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Omar Cooper Jr.'s 20 targets have resulted in 11 grabs for 144 yards.

