The Tampa Bay Lightning (1-0) and Detroit Red Wings (0-1) square off at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSUN. The Lightning took down the Nashville Predators 5-3 in their most recent game, while the Red Wings are coming off a 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Here is our pick for who will capture the victory in Saturday's game.

Red Wings vs. Lightning Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final tally of Lightning 6, Red Wings 2.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-125)

Lightning (-125) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.5 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Lightning (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Lightning Additional Info

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings posted a record of 7-10-17 in overtime games last season to contribute to an overall mark of 35-37-10.

Detroit accumulated 24 points (9-8-6) in its 23 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Last season the Red Wings recorded only one goal in 15 games, and they lost every time.

Detroit accumulated nine points (3-10-3) when scoring a pair of goals last season.

The Red Wings scored more than two goals in 46 games, earning 71 points from those contests.

Last season Detroit scored a single power-play goal in 30 games, posting a record of 15-10-5.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Detroit was 14-13-4 (32 points).

The Red Wings were outshot by their opponents in 47 games last season, going 21-20-6 to register 48 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 8th 3.41 Goals Scored 2.89 24th 14th 3.07 Goals Allowed 3.35 22nd 12th 32 Shots 28.2 29th 20th 31.5 Shots Allowed 30.4 11th 3rd 25.36% Power Play % 21.11% 17th 15th 79.69% Penalty Kill % 78.31% 18th

Red Wings vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

