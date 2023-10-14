The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (6-0) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5) will meet in a matchup of SEC teams on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium. The Commodores will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 31.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the outing.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Vanderbilt matchup in this article.

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS

Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Week 7 Odds

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Georgia has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 31.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.

Vanderbilt is winless against the spread this year (0-7-0).

Georgia & Vanderbilt 2023 Futures Odds

Georgia To Win the National Champ. +250 Bet $100 to win $250 To Win the SEC -125 Bet $125 to win $100 Vanderbilt To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

