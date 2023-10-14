The Florida State Seminoles are expected to win their matchup versus the Syracuse Orange at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, based on our computer projections. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Florida State vs. Syracuse Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida State (-18.5) Over (54.5) Florida State 38, Syracuse 18

Week 7 Predictions

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Seminoles' implied win probability is 91.7%.

The Seminoles' record against the spread is 3-2-0.

Florida State has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 18.5-point favorites.

This year, four of the Seminoles' five games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 54.5 points, 1.4 higher than the average total in Florida State games this season.

Syracuse Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 12.5% chance of a victory for the Orange.

The Orange is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Orange's five games with a set total this year have all gone under the over/under.

The average point total for Syracuse this season is 0.6 points higher than this game's over/under.

Seminoles vs. Orange 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida State 42.4 21.4 52.5 15.0 31.0 26.5 Syracuse 33.0 19.0 39.0 13.5 21.0 30.0

