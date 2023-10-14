The Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-3) are 8.5-point favorites when they host the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-5) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Rynearson Stadium. The over/under is 39.5.

While Eastern Michigan ranks 93rd in total defense with 396.7 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been slightly less successful, ranking second-worst (259 yards per game). This season has been ugly for Kent State on both offense and defense, as it is posting just 13.3 points per contest (second-worst) and ceding 35.3 points per game (ninth-worst).

Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Rynearson Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Eastern Michigan vs Kent State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Eastern Michigan -8.5 -105 -115 39.5 -110 -110 -350 +260

Eastern Michigan Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Eagles' offense fail to produce, ranking -101-worst in the FBS in total yards (248.7 total yards per game). They rank 73rd defensively (368.3 total yards allowed per game).

In terms of scoring offense, the Eagles rank -102-worst with 15.7 points per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 50th by giving up 19 points per game over their last three tilts.

The last three games have seen Eastern Michigan's passing offense play poorly, ranking -83-worst in the FBS in passing yards (157.7 per game). It ranks 31st on the other side of the ball (156.3 passing yards allowed per game).

Over the previous three games, the Eagles rank -93-worst in rushing offense (91 rushing yards per game) and -95-worst in rushing defense (212 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Eagles have covered the spread twice and are 1-2 overall in their past three games.

In its past three games, Eastern Michigan has hit the over once.

Eastern Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Michigan has a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

In Eastern Michigan's five games with a set total, one has hit the over (20%).

Eastern Michigan has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Eastern Michigan has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.

The Eagles have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this contest.

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has racked up 834 yards (139 ypg) on 85-of-139 passing with five touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 100 rushing yards (16.7 ypg) on 60 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Jaylon Jackson has carried the ball 57 times for a team-high 297 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

This season, Samson Evans has carried the ball 61 times for 284 yards (47.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Tanner Knue has hauled in 25 catches for 210 yards (35 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

JB Mitchell III has put together a 174-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 18 passes on 31 targets.

Hamze Elzayat has a total of 157 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in eight throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Mikah Coleman has three sacks to pace the team, and also has three TFL and nine tackles.

Joseph Sparacio, Eastern Michigan's leading tackler, has 27 tackles, one TFL, and one sack this year.

Bennett Walker has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has five tackles and three passes defended to his name.

