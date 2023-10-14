Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-3) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Rynearson Stadium. The Eagles are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 10 points. The over/under is 41.5 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State matchup.
Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Venue: Rynearson Stadium
Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Eastern Michigan Moneyline
|Kent State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Eastern Michigan (-10)
|41.5
|-450
|+325
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Eastern Michigan (-10.5)
|41.5
|-420
|+320
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State Betting Trends
- Eastern Michigan has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- Kent State has covered just once in five games with a spread this year.
- The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once when an underdog by 10 points or more this year (in five opportunities).
Eastern Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
