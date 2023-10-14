The Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-3) meet a fellow MAC foe when they host the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-5) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Rynearson Stadium.

Eastern Michigan ranks second-worst in total offense (259 yards per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 93rd with 396.7 yards allowed per game. Kent State ranks fourth-worst in total yards per game (262), but it has been better defensively, ranking 107th in the FBS with 409.2 total yards ceded per contest.

Here we will break down everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on CBS Sports Network.

Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream:

City: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State Key Statistics

Eastern Michigan Kent State 259 (129th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 262 (126th) 396.7 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.2 (108th) 113 (112th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115 (111th) 146 (127th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 147 (126th) 6 (36th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (10th) 9 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (109th)

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has recorded 834 yards (139 ypg) on 85-of-139 passing with five touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 100 rushing yards (16.7 ypg) on 60 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jaylon Jackson, has carried the ball 57 times for 297 yards (49.5 per game), scoring one time.

Samson Evans has piled up 284 yards on 61 carries, scoring three times.

Tanner Knue's team-high 210 yards as a receiver have come on 25 catches (out of 39 targets) with two touchdowns.

JB Mitchell III has put together a 174-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 18 passes on 31 targets.

Hamze Elzayat has a total of 157 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing eight throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Kent State Stats Leaders

Michael Alaimo has put up 870 passing yards, or 145 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.4% of his passes and has collected two touchdowns with four interceptions.

Gavin Garcia has run for 337 yards on 88 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Jaylen Thomas has run for 146 yards across 40 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Chrishon McCray's 327 receiving yards (54.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 25 catches on 42 targets with two touchdowns.

Trell Harris has put together a 233-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 13 passes on 23 targets.

Jameel Gardner Jr.'s nine receptions (on 16 targets) have netted him 121 yards (20.2 ypg).

