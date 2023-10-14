MAC rivals square off when the Central Michigan Chippewas (3-3) host the Akron Zips (1-5) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. Central Michigan is favored by 11.5 points. The over/under is set at 43.5.

With 437.2 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 16th-worst in the FBS, Central Michigan has been forced to lean on its 106th-ranked offense (340.5 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. Akron's offense has been bottom-25 this season, registering 16.5 points per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 97th with 29.5 points ceded per contest.

Central Michigan vs. Akron Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Kelly/Shorts Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Central Michigan Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Chippewas rank -50-worst with 375.3 total yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 71st by allowing 367 total yards per game over their last three tilts.

It's been a tough three-game stretch for the Chippewas, who rank -20-worst in scoring offense (24.3 points per game) and -29-worst in scoring defense (30 points per game allowed) over their previous three games.

Over Central Michigan's last three games, it ranks 103rd in passing offense (242.7 passing yards per game) and -9-worst in passing defense (224 passing yards per game allowed).

It's been a rough three-game stretch for the Chippewas, who rank -30-worst in rushing offense (132.7 rushing yards per game) and 15th-worst in rushing defense (143 rushing yards per game allowed) over their previous three tilts.

Over their past three contests, the Chippewas have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In Central Michigan's past three contests, it has hit the over twice.

Central Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Central Michigan is 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Central Michigan has gone over in four of its six games with a set total (66.7%).

Central Michigan is 2-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

Central Michigan has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -450 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Chippewas an 81.8% chance to win.

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Jase Bauer has compiled 879 yards (146.5 ypg) on 79-of-134 passing with four touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 139 rushing yards (23.2 ypg) on 40 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Myles Bailey has racked up 330 yards on 74 carries while finding the end zone two times.

This season, Marion Lukes has carried the ball 40 times for 170 yards (28.3 per game) and one touchdown, while also racking up 174 yards through the air.

Jesse Prewitt III's leads his squad with 306 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 catches (out of 26 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Chris Parker has hauled in 14 passes while averaging 42.5 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Tyson Davis' 14 catches have turned into 186 yards and two touchdowns.

Jacques Bristol has collected 2.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording three TFL and 15 tackles.

Kyle Moretti is the team's tackle leader this year. He's picked up 30 tackles, four TFL, and two sacks.

Elijah Rikard has a team-leading one interception to go along with eight tackles and one pass defended.

