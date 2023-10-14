MAC foes match up when the Central Michigan Chippewas (3-3) and the Akron Zips (1-5) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium.

With 437.2 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 16th-worst in the FBS, Central Michigan has been forced to rely on its 106th-ranked offense (340.5 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. Akron ranks sixth-worst in total yards per game (293.3), but it has been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 57th in the FBS with 356.8 total yards ceded per contest.

In the article below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Central Michigan vs. Akron Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Central Michigan vs. Akron Key Statistics

Central Michigan Akron 340.5 (95th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 293.3 (120th) 437.2 (117th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356.8 (70th) 146.3 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 103.0 (121st) 194.2 (107th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.3 (112th) 8 (64th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (120th) 2 (129th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (58th)

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Jase Bauer has 879 passing yards for Central Michigan, completing 59% of his passes and collecting four touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 139 rushing yards (23.2 ypg) on 40 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Myles Bailey has carried the ball 74 times for a team-high 330 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

Marion Lukes has been handed the ball 40 times this year and racked up 170 yards (28.3 per game) with one touchdown. He's also contributed in the passing game with 17 grabs for 174 yards

Jesse Prewitt III's 306 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 26 times and has registered 21 catches and three touchdowns.

Chris Parker has caught 14 passes while averaging 42.5 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Tyson Davis has been the target of 22 passes and compiled 14 grabs for 186 yards, an average of 31.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Akron Stats Leaders

DJ Iron has thrown for 718 yards (119.7 ypg) to lead Akron, completing 66.2% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 215 yards (35.8 ypg) on 61 carries with two touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Lorenzo Lingard, has carried the ball 56 times for 287 yards (47.8 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 191 receiving yards (31.8 per game) on 14 catches with one receiving touchdown.

Jasaiah Gathings has racked up 204 receiving yards on 22 receptions to pace his squad so far this season.

Daniel George's 36 targets have resulted in 21 catches for 188 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Central Michigan or Akron gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.