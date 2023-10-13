Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Wayne County, Michigan? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Wayne County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Robichaud High School at Garden City High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13

6:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Garden City, MI

Garden City, MI Conference: Western Wayne

Western Wayne How to Stream: Watch Here

Melvindale High School at Romulus High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13

6:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Romulus, MI

Romulus, MI Conference: Western Wayne

Western Wayne How to Stream: Watch Here

Grosse Pointe South High School at Romeo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Washington, MI

Washington, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

University Prep High School at Lutheran High School Westland

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Westland, MI

Westland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Annapolis High School at Crestwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Dearborn Heights, MI

Dearborn Heights, MI Conference: Western Wayne

Western Wayne How to Stream: Watch Here

Edsel Ford High School at Woodhaven High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Brownstown Township, MI

Brownstown Township, MI Conference: Downriver

Downriver How to Stream: Watch Here

Belleville High School at Fordson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

John Glenn High School - Westland at Franklin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Clarenceville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Canton High School at Hartland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Hartland, MI

Hartland, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Northville High School at Novi High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Novi, MI

Novi, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Salem High School at Plymouth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Canton, MI

Canton, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Redford Union High School at Thurston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Redford, MI

Redford, MI Conference: Western Wayne

Western Wayne How to Stream: Watch Here

Churchill High School at Dearborn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Southgate Anderson High School at Edsel Ford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI Conference: Downriver

Downriver How to Stream: Watch Here

Allen Park High School at OA Carlson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Gibraltar, MI

Gibraltar, MI Conference: Downriver

Downriver How to Stream: Watch Here

Sterling Heights High School at Grosse Pointe North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI

Grosse Pointe Woods, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Our Lady Of The Lakes High School at Cabrini High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Allen Park, MI

Allen Park, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Stevenson High School at Wayne Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Wayne, MI

Wayne, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Loyola High School at Ecorse Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Ecorse, MI

Ecorse, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Trenton High School at Chelsea High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Chelsea, MI

Chelsea, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Harper Woods High School at Clarkston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Clarkston, MI

Clarkston, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Grosse Ile High School at Riverview Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Riverview, MI

Riverview, MI Conference: Huron League

Huron League How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Flat Rock High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Flat Rock, MI

Flat Rock, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview at Cranbrook Kingswood High School