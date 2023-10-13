A quarterfinal is up next for Shintaro Mochizuki in the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships, and he will face Alexei Popyrin. Mochizuki is +1600 to win it all at Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum.

Mochizuki at the 2023 Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Mochizuki's Next Match

Mochizuki will play Popyrin in the quarterfinals on Friday, October 20 at 6:20 AM ET, after beating Taylor Fritz in the last round 0-6, 6-4, 7-6.

Mochizuki Stats

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Mochizuki beat No. 10-ranked Fritz, 0-6, 6-4, 7-6.

Mochizuki is 6-9 over the past year, with no tournament wins.

Mochizuki is 3-5 on hard courts over the past year.

Over the past year (across all court types), Mochizuki has played 15 matches and 24.1 games per match.

On hard courts, Mochizuki has played eight matches over the past year, and he has totaled 24.1 games per match while winning 47.2% of games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Mochizuki has won 68.8% of his games on serve, and 26.3% on return.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Mochizuki has claimed 23.1% of his return games and 65.8% of his service games.

