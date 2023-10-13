Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sanilac County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Sanilac County, Michigan this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Sanilac County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Capac High School at Brown City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Brown City, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peck Community High School at Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Carsonville, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atherton High School at Deckerville Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Deckerville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Branch High School at Croswell-Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Croswell, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marlette High School at Reese High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Reese, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.