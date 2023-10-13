Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school football games in Saint Clair County, Michigan this week? We've got the information.
Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Capac High School at Brown City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Brown City, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Algonac High School at Imlay City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Imlay City, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fitzgerald High School at Port Huron High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Port Huron, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
