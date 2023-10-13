We have 2023 high school football competition in Saginaw County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Saginaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Frankenmuth High School at Bridgeport High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Bridgeport, MI

Bridgeport, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Swan Valley High School at Birch Run High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Birch Run, MI

Birch Run, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Carrollton High School at Ithaca High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Ithaca, MI

Ithaca, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Montrose High School at Nouvel Catholic Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Saginaw, MI

Saginaw, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

John Glenn High School - Bay City at Freeland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Freeland, MI

Freeland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Louis High School at Hemlock High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Hemlock, MI

Hemlock, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Arthur Hill High School at Carman-Ainsworth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Flint, MI

Flint, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Michigan Lutheran Seminary at Bendle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Burton, MI

Burton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Chesaning High School at LakeVille Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Otisville, MI

Otisville, MI Conference: Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Powers Catholic High School at Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Saginaw, MI

Saginaw, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Merrill High School at Webberville Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Webberville, MI

Webberville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

St Charles High School at Merrill High School