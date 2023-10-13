Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saginaw County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Saginaw County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Saginaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Frankenmuth High School at Bridgeport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Bridgeport, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Swan Valley High School at Birch Run High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Birch Run, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carrollton High School at Ithaca High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Ithaca, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montrose High School at Nouvel Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Glenn High School - Bay City at Freeland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Freeland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Louis High School at Hemlock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Hemlock, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arthur Hill High School at Carman-Ainsworth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Flint, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Michigan Lutheran Seminary at Bendle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Burton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chesaning High School at LakeVille Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Otisville, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Powers Catholic High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Merrill High School at Webberville Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Webberville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Charles High School at Merrill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Merrill, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.