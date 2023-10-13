Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Roscommon County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Roscommon County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Roscommon County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Lake City Area High School at Roscommon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Roscommon, MI
- Conference: Highland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evart High School at Houghton Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Houghton Lake, MI
- Conference: Highland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
