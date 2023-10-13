We have 2023 high school football competition in Roscommon County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

    • Roscommon County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Lake City Area High School at Roscommon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Roscommon, MI
    • Conference: Highland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Evart High School at Houghton Lake High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Houghton Lake, MI
    • Conference: Highland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

