Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Presque Isle County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Presque Isle County, Michigan has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Presque Isle County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Rogers City High School at Alcona Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lincoln, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pellston High School at Onaway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Onaway, MI
- Conference: Ski Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.