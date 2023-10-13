If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Ottawa County, Michigan this week, we've got what you need here.

    • Ottawa County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Reeths-Puffer High School at Zeeland East High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Zeeland, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Coopersville High School at Holland Christian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Holland, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Allendale High School at Unity Christian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Hudsonville, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

