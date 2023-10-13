Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ontonagon County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Ontonagon County, Michigan. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Ontonagon County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Ontonagon Area High School at Mid Peninsula High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Rock, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
