Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oceana County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oceana County, Michigan has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Oceana County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Hart High School at Hesperia Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Hesperia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
